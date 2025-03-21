Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

CIA opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.35 and a 52-week high of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

