CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells $140,029.60 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CEVA Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.93 million, a PE ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.32. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
