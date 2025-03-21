Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $122.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.