Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Issues Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Centaur Media Stock Down 2.9 %

Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.33) on Friday. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of £36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is 71.55%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Articles

