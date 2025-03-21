Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $185.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,784 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

