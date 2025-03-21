Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.220 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CUK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,776. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.