Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.7 %

CCL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 13,355,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,171,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

