Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,163,209. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.