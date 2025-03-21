CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

