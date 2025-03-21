Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGCB opened at $26.34 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
