Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.41.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

