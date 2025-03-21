CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 156,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 35,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
