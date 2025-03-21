Can-Fite BioPharma’s (CANF) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.