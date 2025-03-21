Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.82. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

