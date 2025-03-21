Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Caleres also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Caleres alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAL

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $16.92 on Friday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.