Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 17.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.9% on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). 156,397,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average session volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Ross Paterson bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,553.53). Insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 454.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

About Bytes Technology Group

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

