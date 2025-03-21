Bruce & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 265,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 117,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

