Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold FY2025 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE:K opened at C$17.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company has a market cap of C$15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$17.76.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinross Gold news, Director George Vincent Albino bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,369.87. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,336. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

