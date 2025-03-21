Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $40.60

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE TPH opened at $31.93 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,407,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $60,261,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,342,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $16,066,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

