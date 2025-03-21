Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target at $26.81

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,598,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,535,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

