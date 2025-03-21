Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $13.13

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $152,305,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,069,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,398 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,264,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 2,186,136 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 859,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.