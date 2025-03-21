Brokerages Set Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL) PT at GBX 347.50

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.51).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
