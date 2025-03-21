Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.03 and its 200-day moving average is $194.59. The company has a market cap of $895.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.