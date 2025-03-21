Boston Partners Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,000. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,828 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $50,483,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 710,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $30.09 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

