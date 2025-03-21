Boston Partners Purchases 13,719 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Boston Partners boosted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of SharkNinja worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

