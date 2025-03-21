Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.44% of Grocery Outlet worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 406,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

