Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of Arcosa worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
