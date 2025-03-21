Boston Partners Cuts Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,103 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.83% of V2X worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in V2X by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of V2X by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 20.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 184.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

