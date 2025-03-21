Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

