Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.42 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.