Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.88.

BLD stock opened at $306.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $288.31 and a 1 year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

