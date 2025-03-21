Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 240.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 468.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 479.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,028.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 471.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

