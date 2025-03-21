Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,504,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,557,000 after buying an additional 1,017,065 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 103,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $8,685,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.