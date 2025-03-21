Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $599,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $449,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $203.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

