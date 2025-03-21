Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 281,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,242,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,271.63. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $253.60 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.