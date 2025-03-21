Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$2.90. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 20,607 shares.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.27 million, a P/E ratio of -312.02 and a beta of 1.76.

About Blue Moon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.