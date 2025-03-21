Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.90. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

Featured Stories

