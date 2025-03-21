BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,310.40 ($16.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,263.51 ($16.38). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.44), with a volume of 218,671 shares traded.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.41. The company has a market capitalization of £573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.