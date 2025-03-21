BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.53). 185,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 238,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.50).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.48.

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.63 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 87.97%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

