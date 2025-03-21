BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$6.43. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 1,531,672 shares traded.
BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$33,045.12. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
