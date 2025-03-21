BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$6.43. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 1,531,672 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$33,045.12. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.