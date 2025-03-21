Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 67.54% 41.49% 29.65% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Sundance Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $439.43 million 7.37 $422.55 million $1.15 13.34 Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Sundance Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

