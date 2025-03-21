BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by RODMAN&RENSHAW

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BTAI
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.