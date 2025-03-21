BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by RODMAN&RENSHAW

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

