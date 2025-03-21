Biotech Stocks To Consider – March 20th

Windtree Therapeutics, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological processes to develop products and technologies, often related to healthcare and medicine. These stocks can be volatile, as their value is frequently affected by scientific discoveries, regulatory approvals, and shifts in market demand for new and innovative treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

WINT traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 104,781,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,873. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $737.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WINT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.95. 1,221,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. The company has a market cap of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $520.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Further Reading