BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) was down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 53,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BiomX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BiomX during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

