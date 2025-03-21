BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioLineRx stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.17% of BioLineRx worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

