BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.98. 1,042,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,741,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 481,359 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

