Best Penny Stocks Worth Watching – March 21st

TransCode Therapeutics, Allurion Technologies, and MicroCloud Hologram are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that typically trade over-the-counter rather than on major stock exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative, volatile, and risky investments, often lacking the liquidity and financial transparency found in larger, established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

TransCode Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 208,813,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $229.30. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

Allurion Technologies (ALUR)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Shares of ALUR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 69,932,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

HOLO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 108,940,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,337. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

