Best Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, ServiceNow, Fiserv, D-Wave Quantum, Berkshire Hathaway, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These equities allow investors to participate in the performance and growth of the financial industry while also being subject to its unique risks and regulatory environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,692,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,444,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.63. 22,590,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,825,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $19.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $824.54. 974,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,269. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $979.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.61.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $220.35. 3,475,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.86.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,436,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,952,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $529.43. 1,367,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,331. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $530.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,644,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,801,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

