Best Chinese Stocks To Research – March 21st

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equities issued by companies based in China, traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and sometimes on international platforms as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). These stocks offer investors exposure to China’s diverse and fast-growing economy but can also involve unique regulatory and market risks specific to China’s economic and policy environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 927,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,359. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.00. 190,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,343. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 167.76 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average of $318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,190.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,948. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,293.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,312.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $106.57. 320,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. Diageo has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of GOTU stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,856. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 59,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,462. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $512.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

