Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,871,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Netflix by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,865 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $950.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

